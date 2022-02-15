Buy TCNS Clothing; target of Rs 970: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on TCNS Clothing

Given its multi-distribution channel approach and robust supply chain infrastructure, TCNS has emerged as the market leader in women’s ethnic space through its three popular home grown brands. TCNS follows an asset light business model, with production outsourced on a job work basis. This enables the company to generate high RoIC Healthy balance sheet with cash reserves worth Rs 180 crore

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock We value TCNS at Rs 970 i.e. 3.5x FY24E EV/sales.

At 13:01 hrs TCNS Clothing Co was quoting at Rs 670.00, down Rs 0.40, or 0.06 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 754.00 and an intraday low of Rs 651.30.

It was trading with volumes of 3,052 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 3,026 shares, an increase of 0.84 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.22 percent or Rs 1.45 at Rs 670.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 932.55 and 52-week low Rs 398.00 on 17 November, 2021 and 17 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.15 percent below its 52-week high and 68.34 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,125.63 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

