Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on TCI Express


OPM continued to outperform despite revenues being impacted by a weak November 2020. Expect revenue to improve as manufacturing activity picks up. Long-term guidance of doubling revenues and tripling net profit over four years remains intact.Pune and Gurgaon sorting centres to begin operations in Q4FY2021 and Q1FY2022, respectively. Company eyeing newer locations in Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur and Indore.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on TCI Express Limited (TCI) with a revised price target of Rs. 1150 factoring a rise in estimates and strong profitable growth path.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TCI Express
first published: Feb 11, 2021 04:49 pm

