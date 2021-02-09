MARKET NEWS

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 460: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India


SBI posted strong results with mixed operational numbers, but asset quality performance improved; loan growth too outperformed system growth, indicating market share gains. Strong asset quality performance, GNPA declined 217 bps y-o-y and 51 bps q-o-q to 4.77%. NNPA ratio at 1.23% is down 142 bps y-o-y and 36 bps q-o-q; Proforma GNPA / NNPA too were well contained. Asset quality is finally emerging from the shadows; we believe that a strong balance sheet, market-share gains can drive re-rating of stock.


Outlook


Stock trades at 1.6x / 1.3x its FY2022E / FY2023E ABVPS, which we believe are reasonable. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 460.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #State Bank of India
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:34 pm

