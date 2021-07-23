MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab, India; target of Rs 2197: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Polycab, India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2197 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 23, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
Anand Rathi's research report on Polycab, India


Polycab’s management sees the weaker-than-anticipated Q1 as a blip, and drivers of long-term growth intact. Rising infra spend, export opportunities and its expansion to adjacent categories would drive its B2B portfolio. A 25%+ revenue CAGR and margin expansion in FMEG would continue. It will elaborate next quarter on its vision of over Rs200bn revenue by FY26 (implied CAGR: 18%). We are optimistic on Polycab’s prospects and expect 24%/23% CAGRs in revenue/PAT over FY21-23 with the RoE nearing 20% and healthy FCF continuing.




Outlook


Thus, we retain a Buy, with a target of Rs.2,197 (24x/28x FY23e P/Es for W&C/FMEG). Growth/margin recovery is key to support a re-rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


