Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


Robust Q3FY2021 results with 17% beat in operating profit at Rs. 1,335 crore, led by better cost management and inventory/trading gain of Rs. 60 crore/Rs. 54 crore on spot volumes. Kochi-Mangalore pipeline commissioned in November 2020, which would improve utilisation level of Kochi LNG terminal to 30% by Q3FY2022. Further ramp-up to 50%-60% likely with completion of Kochi-Bangalore pipeline section over the next 2-3 years. Notwithstanding slight moderation in Dahej utilisation in Q4FY2021, we believe PLNG is well positioned to tap India’s rising LNG consumption with 5mmt expansion at Dahej terminal in two phases over the next 3-4 years. Focus on LNG fuel retailing and compressed biogas to aid in long-term volume growth.


Outlook


Valuation is attractive at 9.9x its FY2023E EPS, given earnings visibility, high RoE, and FCF/Dividend yield of 9%/6%. PLNG’s non-regulated business model should command superior valuation. We maintain Buy on PLNG with an unchanged PT of Rs. 300.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:23 pm

