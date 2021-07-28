MARKET NEWS

Buy Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Nippon Life India AMC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated July 12, 2021.

July 28, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC


Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of Rs 3.79 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with ~80000 distributors.Market share as on Q1FY22 was at 7.2% Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to ~19% of total AUM


Outlook


We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY recommendation  We value Nippon AMC at ~38x FY23 EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 480 per share from Rs 360 earlier.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Nippon Life India AMC #Recommendations
first published: Jul 28, 2021 10:08 am

