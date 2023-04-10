English
    Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 380: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Kolte Patil Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated April 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 10, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Kolte Patil Developers

    We attended the Kolte Patil (KPDL) analyst meet in Pune where it showcased a few of its projects including its flagship township project - Life Republic (LR), its premium project 24K (fully sold-out) and one of its affordable projects Little Earth (a brownfield acquisition of stalled project). In summary, KPDL is targeting a higher mix of premium projects (under 24K brand) and higher sale volume affordable housing in LR, Little Earth and other projects; it expects to generate enough cash flow through this mix to support its annual Business Development (BD) capex of INR 4-5bn which is INR 25-30bn worth of GDV. Also, KPDL is expected to achieve INR 27bn presales in FY24, helped by robust priority launches of INR 57bn.

    Outlook

    We remain constructive on the KPDL growth story and maintain BUY, with an unchanged SOTP-based TP of INR 380.

