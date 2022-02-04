MARKET NEWS

    Buy ITC; target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    February 04, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on ITC


    ITC’s Q3FY2022 cigarettes sales volume growth stood at 12-13% (net revenues grew by 12.6%); Cigarette EBIT margin (based on net sales) improved by 117 bps on y-o-y basis. Sales volume stood flat compared to pre-COVID levels. Non-cigarette FMCG business revenues grew 9% in Q3FY2022 on a high base (two-years CAGR stood at 11%). Agri-business revenues doubled to Rs. 4962.4 crore led by higher exports. Cigarette sales volumes are set to improve further as government has not hiked taxes on cigarettes for second consecutive year. Non-cigarette FMCG biz would grow in single digits while paperboard, paper & packaging business would clock strong double-digit growth in the near term.


    Outlook


    The company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.25 per share. Stock is trading at discounted valuations of 16.7x/15.0x its FY2023/24E EPS. We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with PT of Rs. 280.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:27 pm
