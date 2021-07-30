MARKET NEWS

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1280: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1280 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

July 30, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB’s earnings of Rs9.75bn (PLe: Rs9.97bn) was largely in-line with NII growth of 8% YoY in line with loan growth, better fees & and a relatively elevated but flat provisions. Slippages of Rs27.6bn (4.5% of loans) were high with bulk from retail but also saw decent recovery/upgrades given the collection efficiency improving in Jun/Jul’21. Prospects of recovery/upgrades remain good but should not see before end of FY22 and slippages should be lower from H2FY22 onwards. Highlight since the lockdown has been a strong comeback on deposits led from retail taking CASA to 42% from 40%and growing by average 20% which has helped on funding cost with further room ahead. Strong PCR of +70% and 100bps of COVID related provision cushions balance sheet impact and bank has managed the pandemic quite well.


Outlook


We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,280 (from 1,195) based on 1.7x Sep-23 ABV (rolled from Mar-23).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 30, 2021 11:46 am

