MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

Broker Research
February 11, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
buy_74741686

buy_74741686

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Q3FY2021 operating profit stood at Rs. 501 crore, up 27.8% y-o-y and 2% ahead of our estimates as beat in EBITDA margin at Rs. 8.7/scm (up 36.7% y-o-y) was partially offset by slight miss in gas sales volume at 6.3mmscmd (up 13.8% q-o-q). Sharp recovery in CNG volume to 91% of pre-COVID-19 level to 4.5mmscmd, while domestic and I/C PNG volume grew by 14% and 2% y-o-y respectively. Robust gross margin at Rs14.6/scm (up 24.1% y-o-y). High EBITDA margin to sustain over FY2022-FY2023E, given ability to pass any rise in APM gas price; volume growth (guidance of 12% CAGR over FY20-FY24E) to outpace the industry’s growth led by high gas demand in in existing GAs and ramp-up volume at new GAs.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) with a revised PT of Rs. 650 given strong earnings growth outlook and high RoE of 22%-23%. Robust volume growth track-record justifies premium valuation of 24.4x its FY2023E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.