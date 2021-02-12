MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 910: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

Broker Research
February 12, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka Agritech (DAGRI) beat our EBITDA/PAT estimates by 21%/27% due to better-than-expected cost control and 200bps yoy improvement in gross margins. Revenue increased 8.9% yoy to Rs2.96bn, marginally above our estimate (Rs2.90bn). Management guided that some of the cost savings in 9MFY21 were related to travelling and marketing restrictions due to Covid-19 and would return in FY22E. We have factored in a 104bps decline in EBITDA margins to more normalized 17.6% (mgmt. guidance of 16-17%). DAGRI also announced that it will foray into technical manufacturing at its Dahej site. This would help DAGRI reduce import of certain technical and also help build the export segment in future. We have not factored in the new capex in our estimates as we await more details on the potential impact on margins and additional revenue. We raise our FY21E EBITDA/PAT by 11%/14% to factor in Q3 beat. We also increase our FY22/23E EBITDA/PAT by 7%/3% to incorporate higher revenue momentum and EBITDA margin. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs910/sh (Rs890 earlier) based on 19x FY23E EPS.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on DAGRI with a revised TP of Rs910/sh based on 19x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.