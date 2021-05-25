MARKET NEWS

Buy Dhampur Sugar; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dhampur Sugar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated April 28, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Dhampur Sugar


Dhampur Sugar reported strong Q4FY21 results with 33.7% growth in operating profit. Revenue remained flat given sugar sales volumes fell 4.2% on account of lower domestic sales quota & delay in export subsidy announcement. Moreover, domestic sugar prices also remained subdued during the quarter given peak sugar crushing season & low winter demand. Distillery sales was up 23.6% mainly on account of 13% increase in volumes in Q4. The company contracted for ~9 crore litre of B-heavy ethanol for 2020-21 ethanol season (December 2020- November 2021). Power volumes and realisation remain flat. The company sold 2.48 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar during the quarter. Out of this, domestic sales quota was 1.42 lt and remaining were export quantities. Distillery volumes increased 13.1% to 2.7 crore litre led by higher contribution of B-heavy ethanol. With strong operating profit growth & 21.8% dip in interest cost, PBT witnessed growth of 67.7% to Rs 128.6 crore. PAT declined 14.6% to Rs 91.5 crore due to tax write back in base quarter & Rs 16 crore exceptional expense.


Outlook


We maintain our target price of Rs 260/share & BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dhampur Sugar #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 04:21 pm

