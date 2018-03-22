Buy Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries, Larsen & Toubro; sell HPCL, Repco Home Finance: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries and Larsen & Toubro and can sell HPCL and Repco Home Finance.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Ashok Leyland is buying opportunity. This is again something where we want to try and buy."
"Britannia Industries is a buy, this has been an outperformer, even outperforming Hindustan Unilever and other FMCG stocks. It is a buy."
"Larsen & Toubro is a buying opportunity. It had fallen and after that it is consolidating and moving sideways. Yesterday it has a very good day suggesting that some buying is coming in here."