Mar 22, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries, Larsen & Toubro; sell HPCL, Repco Home Finance: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries and Larsen & Toubro and can sell HPCL and Repco Home Finance.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Ashok Leyland is buying opportunity. This is again something where we want to try and buy."

"Britannia Industries is a buy, this has been an outperformer, even outperforming Hindustan Unilever and other FMCG stocks. It is a buy."

"Larsen & Toubro is a buying opportunity. It had fallen and after that it is consolidating and moving sideways. Yesterday it has a very good day suggesting that some buying is coming in here."

"Two easy short sells are Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, reasons are obvious and the charts are already reflecting it.  Repco Home Finance is a sell. NBFCs and PSU banks are the least buying ideas, the least favourites for buying. Both are available for short selling," he added.

#Stocks Views

