Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 4330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Amber Enterprises

The company has a product portfolio including RACs, RAC components and other non AC components Derives ~62% of its revenues from RACs and the rest from components and mobility applications

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value Amber at Rs 4330 i.e.41x P/E on FY24E EPS

