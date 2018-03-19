Buy Ajanta Pharma, Tech Mahindra; sell BEML, CESC, India Cements: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Ajanta Pharma is a buying opportunity, this is about the pharma theme. A lot of pharma stocks are giving bullish signals and willing to breakout and suggesting an upmove is coming. So, pharma is likely to do its own thing. Focus on the sector."

"Tech Mahindra is a buying opportunity there. Pharma now is likely to do what IT had done earlier, a strong rally. It is beginning here."

"Three easy short sells. BEML is going down consistently day after day. In CESC a bearish pattern is now in place, a large distribution has taken place and much lower levels are coming."

"India Cements is a sell, the cement stocks are doing nothing but falling in spite of all the good news," he added.