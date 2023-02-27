English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    World Bank President David Malpass says India can achieve 8% growth, lauds Budget's focus on investments

    Malpass said that the private sector should be enabled that means more space for small and medium businesses and more women in labour force.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
    World Bank President David Malpass

    World Bank President David Malpass

    Outgoing World Bank President David Malpass lauded India's Union Budget that focussed on increasing investments and cutting down on subsidies. He said that a target of 8 percent economic growth is achievable and India needs to strengthen its private sector to become a global leader.

    "Budget is making more investments and reducing subsidies and that's a good starting point. It's named 'Amrit kaal' which is a vision for future that includes 8 percent growth that's achievable."

    The real engine for growth is small business that become medium businesses and they are the job creators, Malpass told CNBC-TV18.

    He said that the private sector should be enabled that means more space for small and medium businesses and more women in labour force.

    Malpass said that a more efficient banking system is critical for growth.

    Related stories

    On the issue of inflation challenge before the world and rising interest rates, he said that zero percent interest rates was an abnormal situation and that couldn't have continued. However, he added that the central banks need to come up with more tools than just interest rate hikes.

    "World has to find a way to get to the answer on inflation quicker than what is happening right now. It looks like a long drawn out process."

    "We have to start from the premise that the zero percentage interest rate was an abnormal situation that couldn't continue."

    He said that the Rupee has stabilised in recent months.

    "That's an opportunity for India to show that it has got a stable financial system that can support a stable currency and therefore lower inflation."

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2023 #India growth #World Bank
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 09:26 am