    Union Budget 2023: A round-up of market expectation versus announcements

    Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, Moneycontrol polled 30 market experts on some important questions relating to the budget.

    Dipti Sharma
    February 01, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST
    The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a suitable alternative to fixed deposits (FDs) invested in the name of a woman for the short term.

    The stock market rallied as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2023-24 on February 1 but the gains in the Indian benchmark indices soon fizzled out, with the Nifty 50 ending 0.3 percent lower and the Sensex settling 0.3 percent higher.


    Ahead of the budget, Moneycontrol had polled 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research and chief investment strategists, on some important questions relating to the budget.


    • Fiscal Deficit

    The budget pegged the fiscal deficit for FY24 at 5.9 percent of GDP, which is lower than the revised estimate of the fiscal deficit for FY23 of 6.4 percent.

    The fiscal deficit, which reached 9.2 percent of GDP during the pandemic year of FY21, moderated to 6.7 percent of GDP in FY22 and is further budgeted to reach 6.4 percent of GDP in FY23, the Economic Survey had pointed out.

    “The budget has once again reinforced its aim of tuning it down to 4.5 percent in FY26. This will be an achievement if they are able to meet this target. This figure is near the fiscal deficit of the US, and a developing market having a fiscal deficit closest to a developed market is commendable,” said Divam Sharma, founder, Green Portfolio, a SEBI-registered portfolio management service provider.