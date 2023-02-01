Union Budget 2023: Positive for capex but neutral for consumption, says market veteran Prashant Jain

The Union Budget 2023 is a big positive for capital expenditure and credit growth, market veteran Prashant Jain said in an interview to Moneycontrol on February 1.

Jain, however, said that the impact of the Budget on consumption is likely to be neutral as it hinges a lot more on job creation and interest rates rather than a relaxation in income tax.

Even though income tax relaxations are positive, "I don't they are material enough to be able to give a major boost to consumption," Jain said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for the year 2023-24 proposed that individuals with an income of up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay tax under the new tax regime. She also proposed to raise the basic exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Jain also said that high single-digit returns from fixed-income investments would likely have an impact on flows to equities.