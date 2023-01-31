English
    Govt collects Rs 1.56 lakh crore as GST in January, second highest mop-up ever

    Goods and Services Tax collections have now exceeded Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 11 consecutive months

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST
    Representative image

    India collected Rs 1.56 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in January, the finance ministry said on January 31.

    At Rs 1.56 lakh crore, the GST collections for January are second only to the record Rs 1.68 lakh crore collected in April 2022. It is up 10.6 percent from the first month of 2022 and 4.3 percent higher from December 2022.

    GST collections stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December 2022 and Rs 1.41 lakh crore in January 2022.

    The latest number means GST collections have now exceeded the Rs 1.4-lakh crore mark for 11 months in a row.