Editor's Take | Economic Survey Highlights

Before the Union Budget 2020, the government released the Economic Survey document in the Parliament on January 31.
The government expects the economy to grow in the range of 6-6.5 percent in FY21.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury to understand the growth and fiscal targets highlighted in the survey and the economic challenges.