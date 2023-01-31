English
    CEA Nageswaran's secret sauce for biggest fiscal stimulus to the economy

    If asset monetisation revenues are used to reduce public sector debt, the sovereign credit rating will improve, leading to a lower cost of capital, the Economic Survey 2022-23 says

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

    Amid calls for an expansionary budget on February 1, India’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has a secret ingredient for the biggest fiscal stimulus for the country’s economy.

    “Determined efforts should be taken to make the public sector asset monetisation scheme successful in realising wide-ranging efficiency gains from the programme," India’s Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on January 31, said.

    “If asset monetisation revenues are used to reduce public sector debt, the sovereign credit rating will improve, leading to a lower cost of capital. That will be the biggest fiscal stimulus to the economy,” the survey, which comes a day ahead of the Budget 2023, added.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present her budget for the next financial year in the Lok Sabha on February 1 amid expectations that the government will aim for a lower budget gap target while keeping its capex-push intact.