English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Govt increases spend on dedicated freight corridors, logistics infrastructure

    Budget 2023: As per the revised estimates of the central government, Rs 15,388.05 crore will be spent for track renewal, Rs 3,220 crore will be spent for gauge conversion, and Rs 24,092.66 crore will be spent for doubling in 2022-23. A sum of Rs 24,914.07 crore will be spent on setting new lines as well in 2022-23.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 01, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
    Of the total Rs 27,482 crore of budgetary support, Rs 12,241 crore will be provided by the central government while Rs 15,241 crore will be funded through the DFCC internal accruals.

    Of the total Rs 27,482 crore of budgetary support, Rs 12,241 crore will be provided by the central government while Rs 15,241 crore will be funded through the DFCC internal accruals.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 27,482 crore to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC) for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), which is 75 percent higher than the Rs 15,710.44 crore allocated for FY23.

    Of the total Rs 27,482 crore of budgetary support, Rs 12,241 crore will be provided by the central government while Rs 15,241 crore will be funded through the DFCC's internal accruals, according to Budget documents.

    So far in 2022-23, the government has provided Rs 14,897 crore as budget support to the DFCC, surpassing the provision of Rs 12,134.73 crore made in the Budget of 2022-23 against the central government.

    Read LIVE updates on Budget here