    Budget 2023: Govt expected to up the ante on domestic defence manufacturing

    Not just local manufacturing, defence exports too have surged. Besides increased allocation, the centre is also expected to announce a PLI for defence and space research.

    Shubham Raj
    January 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    Representative Image

    In the last few years, especially in the second five-year term of the Modi government, the defence manufacturing sector has seen a paradigm shift as the administration has focussed on cutting down imports.

    Under its ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the government has banned imports of several items, including crucial parts used in defence equipment. Which means they are being manufactured in India now.

    The impact is visible. Imports, which used to comprise 46 percent of the overall defence expenditure have dropped to 36 percent in the four years from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

    Domestic capital procurement stood at 64 percent of the defence services’ Capital Acquisition Budget in 2021-22. This was enhanced to 68 percent in FY23 (Rs 84,000 crore of 1.24 lakh crore).