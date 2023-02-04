English
    Budget 2023 | FM revises FAME outlay for FY24 to Rs 5,172 crore

    The FAME-2 subsidy accounts for 85% of the total Budget allocation of Rs 6,145 crore for the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

    Avishek Banerjee
    February 04, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Image Credit: Pixabay

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1, has nearly doubled FAME 2 subsidy outlay at Rs 5,172 crore. This is 78 percent more than the Rs 2,900 crore that it had earmarked in the Budget for 2022-23.

    As per the Budget document released recently, the subsidy outlay under the FAME scheme for fiscal 2023-24 is earmarked at Rs 5,172 crore, accounting for 85 percent of the total Budget allocation of Rs 6,145 crore for the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

    The amount deployed for this fiscal is the remainder of the Rs 10,000 crore that it had earmarked while announcing the FAME 2 scheme in 2019.

    This is the last annual Budget of the Modi 2.0 government before the 2024 general elections.