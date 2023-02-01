English
    Budget 2023 balances growth with fiscal prudence, says CII president

    Budget 2023: CII president Sanjiv Bajaj said that several recommendations made by the Confederation of Indian Industry found a place in this year’s Budget.

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 01, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023.

    The 2023 Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 “balances growth with fiscal prudence” said CII president Sanjiv Bajaj, adding that several recommendations made by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) found a place in this year’s Budget.

    Speaking about the finance minister’s fifth and the last full Budget of Modi 2.0 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bajaj said: “it is very much a Budget that balances growth with fiscal prudence.”

    Talking to CNBC-TV18 about CII recommendations being incorporated in Budget 2023, he said its suggestions including a public capex increase to Rs 10 lakh crore and the rationalisation of personal income taxes found a place in FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech 2023. “We are seeing significant focus on agricultural productivity and efficiency, actions on the green energy industry and opportunities there as well. So, overall, I would say it is very good,” Bajaj said.

