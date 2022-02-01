Budget 2022 | Rs 1 lakh crore 50-year interest free loan to states under PM Gati Shakti, proposes FM Sitharaman

Representative Image

As part of PM Gati-Shakti grand master plan, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of her budget speech on Tuesday proposed allocation of 50-year interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh crore to states to assist them in catalysing overall investments in the economy in financial year 2022-23. These loans are over and above the normal borrowings allowed to the states, she said. However the scope of these loans go beyond just Gati-Shakti. “This allocation will be used for PM Gati Shakti related and other productive capital investment of the states” a government statement said.

The PM Gati Shakti Master plan, pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which found prominent mention in Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech of 2022-23 involves the holistic policymaking for seven infrastructure sub-sectors-- roads, railways, airports, ports, waterways, mass transport, and logistics and one digital portal at the centre that can accessed by all stakeholders for real-time information.

“Data exchange between all modes of transport will be brought on a unified logistic platform designed for application programming interface (APIs). This will enable efficient movement of goods, reducing logistics cost and time, assisting just in time inventory management, and eliminating tedious documentation” said Sitharaman as part of her budget speech. This will provide real time information to all stakeholders, improve international competitiveness, open-source mobility stacks for organising seamless movements of passengers will be facilitated.

Dubbing PM Gati shakti a transformative approach for economic development and sustainability, Sitharaman said it is driven by seven engines – roads, railways, airports, ports, waterways, mass transport, and logistics. “All seven will pull forward the economy in unison” she added. These will be supported by roles of energy transmission, Information Technology, and social infrastructure, according to the finance minister.

Even though the budget speech itself didn’t mention a broad allocation towards PM Gati Shakti, it clubbed the outlay for making roads under PM Gati Shakti grander plan.

Rs 20,000 crore for expanding Highways

The finance minister said PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. “The National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23 and Rs.20,000 crore will be mobilized through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources” she added.

Four multimodal logistics parks

Contracts for implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations through public private partnership mode will be awarded in 2022-23, the finance minister said.

Innovative products for small and medium businesses in Railways

Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises. MoneyControl had reported in January that the budget was expected to announce ways to attract small cargo and medium- and small-scale businesses, and innovative container products railways is in the process of considering for those businesses.

Railways will also be leading integration of Postal and Railways networks to provide seamless solutions for movement of parcels. MoneyControl had reported in December about how Indian Railways is planning to rollout an innovative solution in the cargo space by the third quarter of 2022, and post offices and postmen will be a large part of that service and shifting the cargo to railways, said Ashwini Vaishnaw in a forum, a few days back.

More than any of his predecessors, Vaishnaw is uniquely positioned to deepen this relationship between Indian Railways and India Post in the cargo space as besides being the minister of railways, he is also the minister of telecommunication, and as part of that portfolio, he heads the government’s postal network.

Sitharaman as part of her budget speech also said ‘One Station-One Product’ concept will be popularized to help local businesses & supply chains.

Sitharaman said four hundred new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed and manufactured during the next three years. She said one hundred PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals for multimodal logistics facilities will be developed during the next three years.

Mass urban transport including connectivity to Railways

Finance Minister said that innovative ways of financing and faster implementation for building metro systems will be undertaken at scale. “Multimodal connectivity between mass urban transport and railway stations will be facilitated on priority” she said. She added that the design of metro systems, including civil structures, will be done keeping in mind Indian conditions and needs.

Eight Ropeway Projects under Parvatmala in 2022-23

The finance minister said 8 ropeway projects for a length of 60 km will be awarded in financial year 2022-23. National Ropeways Development Programme will be taken up on public-private partnership mode, she added. Largely meant for hilly areas, these may cover congested urban areas, where conventional mass transit system is not feasible.