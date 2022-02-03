Budget 2022: A break-up of this year's allocation for MRTS, metro projects

Representative image of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line train.

The total budget allocation for all metro projects in fiscal 2022-23 is pegged at Rs 19,130 crore, as per Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on February 1.

In recent years, the Finance Ministry has provided a Budget for all metro projects in the country instead of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) alone - which operates the country's largest and busiest metro network.

For all metro projects in the country, Budget 2022 has allocated an equity investment of Rs 3,702 crore, a subordinate debt of Rs 1,272 crore, pass through Assistance of Rs 14,156 crore - comprising the total budget for metro projects at Rs 19,130 crore.

Budget 2022 has allocated a sum of Rs 23,875 crore for MRTS (mass rapid transit systems) and metro projects - which includes the Rs 19,130 crore allocated amount for metro projects.

It also includes Rs 35 crore for Transport Planning and Capacity Building in Urban Transport, and Rs 4,710 crore for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) - which is implementing the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project in the national capital region (NCR).

Meanwhile, french multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has manufactured metro coaches and train sets for several urban metro projects in the country.

In July last year, Alstom began the manufacturing of modern, commuter and transit trains for India's very first RRTS corridor, which connects Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. With this, the country will adopt the European Train Control System or ETCS in mainline railways for the very first time with the first phase of the regional rapid transit network in NCR.

''The total budget estimates of Rs 23,875 crore for MRTS & Metro Projects will incentivise faster implementation of projects and the standardisation of metro design systems will provide the much-needed stability for manufacturers,'' said Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India & South Asia.

''We were anticipating FM’s announcement regarding plans for the private train operations; however, this budget provides the overall push towards economic growth and addresses the key priorities of the government,'' added Spohr.

In her budget speech, the finance minister explained that multimodal connectivity between mass urban transport and railway stations in the country will be facilitated on priority.

Sitharaman added that innovative ways will be encouraged for financing as well as faster implementation for building metro systems of appropriate type at scale.