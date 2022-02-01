Budget 2022 |68% of defence capex to be kept for domestic companies

Representative image.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said that 68% of defence procurement budget in 2022-23 is to be earmarked for domestic equipment, up by 10 percentage points from this year.

In FY22, the Ministry of Defence’s budget’s capital outlay was Rs 1.35 trillion, a jump of almost 19 per cent over FY21, with the bulk targeted at new acquisitions and military modernisation. The revenue outlay had marginally increased to about Rs 2.12 trillion while the defence pensions outlay had reduced year on year to about Rs 1.16 trillion.