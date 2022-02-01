MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2022 |68% of defence capex to be kept for domestic companies

    In FY22, the Ministry of Defence’s budget’s capital outlay was Rs 1.35 trillion, a jump of almost 19 percent over FY21, with the bulk targeted at new acquisitions and military modernisation.

    Tanya Thomas
    February 01, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said that 68% of defence procurement budget in 2022-23 is to be earmarked for domestic equipment, up by 10 percentage points from this year.

    In FY22, the Ministry of Defence’s budget’s capital outlay was Rs 1.35 trillion, a jump of almost 19 per cent over FY21, with the bulk targeted at new acquisitions and military modernisation. The revenue outlay had marginally increased to about Rs 2.12 trillion while the defence pensions outlay had reduced year on year to about Rs 1.16 trillion.

     
    Tanya Thomas is Mumbai-based independent journalist.
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #defence Budget
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.