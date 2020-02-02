App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 06:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020|Personal tax rate cuts – to elect or not to elect?

While offered as a simple tax relief, many from the middle class are left pondering as to whether they should buy in to the new low tax regime.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Amit Singhania and Gouri Puri, Partners, Shardul Amarchand and Mangaldas & Co.

The middle class cheered as the Hon’ble Finance Minister announced significant cuts in personal tax rates for individuals and HUFs. The government vocalised its underlying intent to boost people’s income and stimulate demand and growth. However, the tax cuts are accompanied by a cost where taxpayer electing the lower tax regime would need to forego specified personal tax deductions and exemptions.

Such give and take is reminiscent of the tax cuts offered to companies in September 2019 and plausibly justified in light of the fiscal deficit.

Close
The new tax rate regime is summarized below.
Total Income (INR)Extant Rates (per cent)Proposed Rates (per cent)
Up to 250,000NilNil
From 250,000 - 500,00055
From 500,001 – 750,0002010
From 750,001 – 1,000,00015
From 1,000,001 – 1,250,0003020
From 1,250,001 – 1,500,00025
Above 1,500,00030

While offered as a simple tax relief, many from the astute middle class are left pondering as to whether they should buy in to the new low tax regime. For the salaried class, the key deductions and exemptions required to be foregone include house rent allowance, leave travel concession, standard deduction, interest on housing loans, etc. For the business class these deductions also include tax incentives provided for special economic zones, incentives for investing in specified business, additional depreciation claims, etc.

related news

As such there is no bright line test to make this election and for the salaried folk the simplest way forward is compare previous year’s tax outflow with the tax computed under the new regime. The possibility that a taxpayer with heave entitlements to personal tax deductions ends up with a lower effective tax rate than the new regime cannot be ruled out.

The Bill provides for two separate timings for taxpayers to voice their election for the new lower tax regime.  In case of the salaried class, the Bill proposes that the election should be made at the time of filing the tax return. It will be interesting to see how the timing of such election marries with the employer’s obligation to deduct TDS. Employers are likely to deduct TDS at the higher of the tax rates on a more conservative note, in which case individuals will need to claim refund of excess taxes withheld. Salaried individuals can make a new election each year where they may choose between personal tax cuts versus personal tax deductions and exemptions.

On the other hand, individuals and HUF with business income are required to make an election while filing their tax return for AY 2021-2022. Such election is permanent and may only be withdrawn once. Once an individual/ HUF withdraws from the lower tax regime in favour of deductions and exemptions they cannot revert to the lower tax regime thereafter.

Needless to say the simplicity of moving towards a lower base line tax rate as against a host of personal tax deductions and exemptions is inviting. However, it is recommended that each individual or HUF makes a reasoned decision on running his tax computations post due analysis.

Amit Singhania and Gouri Puri are Partners, Shardul Amarchand and Mangaldas & Co. Views are personal

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 2, 2020 06:32 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Tax

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.