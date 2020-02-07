App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC mooting to tax garbage as real estate earning plummets

Hit by the ongoing economic slowdown coupled with a slump in the real estate sector, the Shiv Sena-run civic body is exploring every way possible to increase revenue earnings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), considered as one of the richest municipalities in the country by revenue, is planning to start taxing garbage collection.

According to a Free Press Journal report that quoted Bloomberg, the BMC generates a significant portion of its revenue from taxing sales in the real estate sector. However, the ongoing economic slowdown, coupled with a slump in the real estate sector, meant that the body is exploring every way possible to increase revenue earnings, which includes a tax on the issuance of birth certificates.

The report noted that while the BMC has announced plans to develop infrastructure and increase spending on big-ticket projects. But it has not been able to collect adequate tax through the sale of apartments and office spaces this fiscal, making it unclear how the civic body plans to fund its projects.

Close

Moreover, BMC is expecting income made from its Rs 786.7 crore in investments to also plummet by 11 percent due to a reduction in bank interest rates.

related news

Speaking on the situation at hand, the report quoted Care Ratings economists who said, “As the revenue earned by the BMC from its major sources of income are on the decline, it is planning to figure out new ways to mobilise resources. They might start issuing notices to defaulters who haven’t cleared their dues for property tax and water tax.”

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #BMC budget #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Indian real estate sector

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.