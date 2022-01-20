MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2022| Unreasonable 21% indirect taxes resulting in chronically ill civil aviation industry, says IndiGo CEO

Ronojoy Dutta requested the Ministry of Finance to reduce central excise taxes on fuel from 11 to 5 per cent and eliminate custom duties on aircraft repair parts.

PTI
January 20, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The civil aviation industry has to pay 21 per cent of its revenues as indirect taxes and this "unreasonable proposition" is resulting in a chronically ill sector, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

Dutta requested the Ministry of Finance to reduce central excise taxes on fuel from 11 to 5 per cent and eliminate custom duties on aircraft repair parts.

Civil aviation provides efficient infrastructure, critical for economic growth and employment in our country, he said in a statement.

"Yet civil aviation pays 21 per cent of its revenues to the government in indirect taxes with very little input credit," Dutta said.

It is an unreasonable proposition to expect that the industry should earn a 21 per cent margin just to pay taxes to the government, India's largest airline’s CEO noted.

Close

Related stories

"This unreasonable proposition is resulting in an industry that is chronically ill and is unable to live up to its true potential of boosting commerce and employment," he said.

On January 17, rating agency Crisil said in a report that Indian carriers are likely to incur a massive loss of approximately Rs 20,000 crore in 2021-22 due to third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising fuel prices.

Dutta requested the Ministry of Finance to take immediate action to address the long festering problem.

"Central excise taxes on fuel should be reduced from 11 per cent to 5 per cent, ATF (aviation turbine fuel) should be brought under the GST, custom duties on repair parts should be eliminated," said Dutta, who is also the Whole Time Director of the airline.

A rationalisation of taxes will result in explosive growth for aviation, which will have multiplier effects throughout the economy, stimulating commerce and employment and integrating the different regions of our diverse country closer together, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Budget 2022 #Business #Companies #IndiGo #indirect taxes
first published: Jan 20, 2022 08:13 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.