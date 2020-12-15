Booking LPG cylinder for the first time? Paytm offers cashback of up to Rs 500; check how to book

Rank 9 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI)

Paytm offers cashback of up to Rs 500, if you book Indane or Bharat Gas Cylinder through Paytm app. Through this special offer, you will save up to Rs 500.

Paytm cashback of up to Rs 500 - Terms and conditions:

-Paytm cashback of up to Rs 500 will be given to the customer booking LPG gas cylinder for the first time through the app.

-In the promo section, customer need to enter the code 'FIRSTLPG'.

-If you forget to enter promo code, then cashback will not be received in such a situation, it is worth noting that this promo code is for booking the first gas cylinder through Paytm.

-Customers can use this Paytm Offer only once during the offer period. The benefit of this offer will be given only when the minimum amount is up to Rs 500.

-This offer is valid till December 31, 2020.

Booking LPG gas cylinder from Paytm to get up to Rs 500 cashback - Here are steps to follow:

- Visit Paytm app.

- Click on show more, if the option is not visible on the home screen after the app is open.

- Recharge and Pay Bills option will be visible on the left side, you will get many options, one of these options will be of Book a Cylinder.

- You have to choose the gas provider, Bharat Gas (Bharat Gas), Indian (Indane Gas) or HP Gas (HP Gas), after clicking on the book cylinder.

- Enter the register mobile number or LPG ID given in the gauge agency after selecting the gas provider.

- You will see LPG ID, Consumer Name and Agency Name as soon as you enter details and click on Proceed. The amount charged for the gas cylinder will be seen at the bottom.