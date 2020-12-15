MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Booking LPG cylinder for the first time? Paytm offers cashback of up to Rs 500; check how to book

Paytm cashback of up to Rs 500 will be given to the customer booking LPG gas cylinder for the first time through the app.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 01:24 PM IST
Rank 9 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 9 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI)

Paytm offers cashback of up to Rs 500, if you book Indane or Bharat Gas Cylinder through Paytm app. Through this special offer, you will save up to Rs 500.

Paytm cashback of up to Rs 500 - Terms and conditions:

-Paytm cashback of up to Rs 500 will be given to the customer booking LPG gas cylinder for the first time through the app.

-In the promo section, customer need to enter the code 'FIRSTLPG'.

-If you forget to enter promo code, then cashback will not be received in such a situation, it is worth noting that this promo code is for booking the first gas cylinder through Paytm.

Close

Related stories

-Customers can use this Paytm Offer only once during the offer period. The benefit of this offer will be given only when the minimum amount is up to Rs 500.

-This offer is valid till December 31, 2020.

Booking LPG gas cylinder from Paytm to get up to Rs 500 cashback - Here are steps to follow:

- Visit Paytm app.

- Click on show more, if the option is not visible on the home screen after the app is open.

- Recharge and Pay Bills option will be visible on the left side,  you will get many options, one of these options will be of Book a Cylinder.

- You have to choose the gas provider, Bharat Gas (Bharat Gas), Indian (Indane Gas) or HP Gas (HP Gas), after clicking on the book cylinder.

- Enter the register mobile number or LPG ID given in the gauge agency after selecting the gas provider.

- You will see LPG ID, Consumer Name and Agency Name as soon as you enter details and click on Proceed. The amount charged for the gas cylinder will be seen at the bottom.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 15, 2020 01:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.