Coffee Day inks pact with Blackstone for Bengaluru tech park; deal valued at Rs 2,600-3,000cr

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) has signed a non-binding agreement with New York-based private equity giant Blackstone for its real estate property -- Global Tech Village -- in a deal valued at Rs 2,600-3,000 crore. The sale of the 90-acre technology park in Bengaluru will help the company reduce its debt burden.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “The Board of Directors today approved the disinvestment of Global Village Tech Park in its subsidiary, Tanglin Developments, in favour of Blackstone.”

The transaction is valued around Rs 2,600-3,000 crore, it said, adding that the deal is subject to completion of Blackstone's due diligence, documentation and receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, which is expected in the next 30-45 days.

The board has also approved disinvestment in its step-down subsidiary, AlphaGrep Securities Pvt, part of its wealth management subsidiary Way2Weath, in favour of Illuminati Software Pvt for around Rs 28 crore.

As on March 31, CDEL — whose main subsidiaries include Coffee Day Global (coffee business), Sical Logistics (integrated logistics), Tanglin Developments (realty), Way2Wealth (financial services) and Coffee Day Hotels and Resorts (hospitality) — had debt obligations of at least Rs 7,653 crore.