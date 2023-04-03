Bhutan King to visit India today, may assuage concerns over closeness to China on Doklam issue

During his stay in Delhi, the Bhutanese King will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is coming to Delhi on a three-day visit from Monday to reaffirm the “understanding and mutual trust” that characterise India and Bhutan's relationship.

His presence here will allay concerns that have cropped up in the Indian establishment in recent months about Bhutan’s perceived closeness to China on the Doklam issue — the strategic plateau in Bhutan that is close to the trijunction where the borders of the three countries meet.

In 2017, the Indian army had moved into Doklam to prevent Chinese soldiers from constructing a road there in violation of the agreement between the three countries that had resulted in a 73-day military stand-off.

Comments of the Bhutanese government on Doklam that appears to be tilted towards China gather special salience at this juncture when Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since May 2020.

The schedule

He is here on an invitation from President Droupadi Murmu.

In normal circumstances the King’s visit to Delhi could have been seen as in “keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries”.

But it comes in the wake of the Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering’s comments that China has equal say in resolving the border dispute in Doklam — an observation that has caused some concerns in Delhi.

During his talks with the Indian leadership, the King is expected to reassure that Bhutan was not planning to negotiate any border agreement with China that can jeopardise India’s security.

Moreover, he is likely to convey to India that whatever development arises on the China-Bhutan border issue, Thimphu will keep Delhi in the loop.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the unique ties of friendship and co-operation between the two countries are characterised by “understanding and mutual trust”.

It added that the visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and advance the close bilateral partnership, “including economic and development co-operation.”

Bhutan may intensify its engagement with China but given the depth and strength of Thimphu-Delhi ties, it is difficult for China or any other country to replace the position India enjoys in Bhutan, observers say.

Bhutan PM’s comments

Speaking to Belgian daily La Libre while on a state visit to Germany in March, the Bhutanese prime minister Tshering had said it is not up to Bhutan alone to solve the problem.

He said, “There are three of us. There is no big or small country, there are three equal countries, each counting for a third.”

He added, “We are ready. As soon as the other two parties are ready too, we can discuss.” Tshering also addressed reports about China’s construction of villages inside Bhutan’s borders.

He claimed the Chinese settlements that were reported about, did not fall in the Bhutanese territory. “This is an international border and we know exactly what belongs to us,” he said.

Observers are mulling over the exact reason that led the Bhutanese prime minister to comment on the Doklam issue. Some see it as a reflection of the positive impact of Chinese diplomatic efforts on Bhutan.

China and Bhutan held a meeting in Kunming in January to resolve their border issues. Tshering’s comments on Doklam came soon after that meeting between the two sides.

Bhutan is a landlocked country between India and China. Being caught between its two giant neighbours, with China to its north and India to its south east and west, has often left Bhutan in situations where it has been difficult for it to maintain a neutral stand.

Traditionally, Bhutan is considered to be a close ally of India in South Asia, and though it shares a long boundary with China it does not have diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Partnership with India

India is Bhutan’s largest benefactor and had earmarked $282 million for its development during 2022-23.

Delhi has consistently been Thimphu's top trading partner and remains the leading source of investments in Bhutan. India accounts for 82 per cent of Bhutan’s total external trade. Delhi has supported Bhutan’s Five-Year Plans since 1961, including fully funding two of the 10 completed Five-Year Plans.

The two countries enjoy a close partnership that extends beyond traditional areas of co-operation.

India provided special assistance to Bhutan during the COVID-19 pandemic and sent 13 consignments of medical supplies to Thimphu. It was the first country to provide Covishield vaccines to Bhutan.

India’s concerns

The Indian concerns over the Bhutanese prime minister’s comments are understandable. For years, the tri-junction point between the three nations has been at a spot called Batang La. But it gave China very little depth to deploy its forces.

China wants to control the Doklam plateau since troops stationed there will be away from the eyes and range of the Indian troops.

This would allow Chinese troops to roll down the Zompelri ridge and undermine Indian defence in the Siliguri corridor and cut off the connection between India’s Northeastern states with the rest of the country.