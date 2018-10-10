Bhilai blast: SteelMin announces compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to families of victims

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of workers who lost their lives in a blast at SAIL's Bhilai Plant in Chhattisgarh, the steel ministry said.

The families of the deceased will also get a statutory compensation between Rs 33 lakh and Rs 90 lakh, the minister said.

"The minister announced compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs 15 lakh each for those who have serious injuries and Rs 2 lakh each for those with minor injuries," the steel ministry said in a statement.

The families of the deceased will receive statutory compensation ranging from Rs 33 lakh to Rs 90 lakh in addition to the compensation announced by the minister, the statement said.

The steel minister also directed SAIL to provide employment to the next of kin who died in the accident and free education to children up to graduation level.

Two more employees succumbed to their injuries, taking the total death toll in the explosion to 11.

Ten persons continue to receive treatment in the burns ward of Bhilai Steel Plant Hospital and two persons are admitted in the ICU in critical condition.

The minister reached Bhilai on October 10 and visited the hospital to enquire about the treatment being given and condition of those injured in the blast incident.

He also held an internal meeting with the officials of SAIL after his visit to the hospital and directed that one senior official of Bhilai Steel Plant be made responsible for all rehabilitation measures to the families of those who have lost their lives and are injured besides ensuring that all payments be made promptly.

Two senior officials of Bhilai Steel Plant have been suspended and CEO of Bhilai Steel Plant has been divested of his duties for the occurrence of the accident, the statement said.