MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bharti Airtel to hold investor call on August 30 post Rs 21,000 crore rights issue approval by board

The investor's call will be chaired by Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal at 2:30-3:30 pm.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
File image

File image


Telecom major Bharti Airtel on August 29 announced that it will hold investor call on August 30, following the firm's board approval on Rs 21,000 crore rights issue, reported CNBC-TV18.

The investor's call will be chaired by Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal at 2:30-3:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, the telco announced that its Board of Directors have approved to raise capital up to Rs 21,000 crore by issuing equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company.

The right issue price to be set at 535 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of Rs 530 per equity share, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on August 29.

Close

Related stories

Among other details, Bharti Airtel said that one equity share for every 14 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.

The telco board of directors also constituted a 'special committee of directors' to decide the other terms and conditions of the issue including issue period and the record date.

The telecom companies recently faced a setback on the issue involving adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues, as the Supreme Court dismissed the applications which sought re-calculation of dues.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Investor Call #Sunil Bharti Mittal
first published: Aug 29, 2021 06:47 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.