    Bengaluru suburban rail's Phase 2 to cover 452 km; Karnataka seeks nod from rail ministry

    The proposed suburban rail network to be extended to nearby cities/towns like Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapet, Hosur and Gauribidanur

    Christin Mathew Philip
    July 24, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Bengaluru suburban rail project to be extended to nearby towns and cities

    Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) has also sought the approval of the Railways Ministry to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the expansion

    Bengaluru's suburban rail project's Phase 2 will cover 452 km and will connect satellite towns/ cities, including Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapet, Hosur and Gauribidanur.

    Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), the executing agency for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), has prepared a proposal to expand the network to nearby cities and towns of Bengaluru. K-RIDE has also sought the approval of the Union Ministry of Railways to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the expansion of the network.

    According to the proposal, suburban rail will be extended from Devanahalli to Kolar (107 km), Chikkabanavara to Tumakuru via Dobbaspet (55 km), Kengeri to Mysuru (125 km), Whitefield to Bangarpet (45 km), Heelalige to Hosur (23 km), Rajanukunte to Gauribidanur via Doddaballapur (52 km) Additionally, a new line, 'corridor 2A,' is proposed from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km).

    State Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil said they have decided to extend the BSRP network under Phase 2. "The expansion would offer seamless commuting for the residents and promote industrial growth in the region," he said.

    As of now, the ongoing BSRP project consists of four corridors, covering a total length of 148.17 km, which includes: 41.4-km Sampige Line (KSR Bengaluru City–Bengaluru airport- Devanahalli), 25-km Mallige Line (Benniganahalli–Chikkabanavara), 35.5-km Parijaata Line (Kengeri–Whitefield) and 46.25-km stretch between Heelalige and Rajanukunte.

    "The Commissioner, DULT (nodal authority regulating and coordinating urban mobility initiatives in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area), also suggested further extensions of the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout (BDA), Challaghatta, and initiate the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension of suburban rail to other satellite towns," a statement from the government said.

    Bengaluru’s suburban rail project, pending for more than four decades and approved by the Centre in 2020 is yet to see the light of day.

    Christin Mathew Philip is an Assistant editor at moneycontrol.com. Based in Bengaluru, he writes on mobility, infrastructure and start-ups. He is a Ramnath Goenka excellence in journalism awardee. You can find him on Twitter here: twitter.com/ChristinMP_
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 07:05 pm

