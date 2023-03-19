UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse in historic, government-brokered deal

UBS is Switzerland's largest banking group (Reuters file image)

UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, has agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal, news agency Bloomberg reported on March 19.

UBS is paying more than $2 billion to buy its rival, the report said, citing sources who are privy to the matter. The all-share deal has priced Credit Suisse at around one-fourth of its closing price at the end of the trading session on March 17, when the lender valued at about $8 billion.

The plan, negotiated in hastily arranged crisis talks over the weekend, seeks to address a massive rout in Credit Suisse stock and bonds over the past week following the collapse of smaller US lenders. A liquidity backstop by the Swiss central bank failed to end a market drama that threatened to send clients or counterparties fleeing, with potential ramifications for the broader industry.

US authorities have been working with their Swiss counterparts because both lenders have operations in the US and are considered systemically important in Switzerland, Bloomberg reported earlier. Authorities sought an agreement before markets opened again in Asia.

A day earlier, news agency Reuters learnt from sources that UBS had sought aa $6 billion guarantee from the Swiss government to cover the risks involved in the takeover of Credit Suisse.

The government guarantees UBS was seeking would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges, the sources reportedly said.

With Bloomberg inputs