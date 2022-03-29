Stressed deals seen ballooning next fiscal as fintechs excited to grab slice of action

Representative image

Stressed deal volumes are seen spiking next fiscal as insolvency hearings ramp up after pandemic and NBFCs offload toxic assets to keep off the prompt corrective action radar.

The number of stressed deals will likely rise around 20 percent in FY23, reckons Siddharth Srivastava, partner, restructuring and insolvency, Khaitan & Co, as many insolvency cases that were filed but not admitted in courts see the light of the day.

Experts say sectors affected by the virus such as retail, real estate, MSME and hospitality will see the most stressed deals in the next fiscal.

For example, on March 25, Delhi-NCR based developer Supertech went into insolvency after a tribunal admitted a petition by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 431.9 crore.

Stressed deals are expected in both secured and unsecured loan segments of retail and MSME sectors, said Anil Gupta, vice president and sector head of financial sector ratings at ICRA.

However, haircuts in the unsecured segment such as credit cards and personal loans will be much sharper than for secured loans such as loan against property, home loans and vehicle loans.

Also boosting the stressed space will be the transfer of non-performing assets (NPAs) to the bad bank, experts said.

Fintechs upbeat

New-age fintechs believe technology can play a major part in transforming the stressed deal landscape.

As per Nitin Purswani, CEO and co-founder of Medius, which is an AI driven debt collection solution for banks, collection intelligence platforms are developing retail loan solutions to transform the NPA resolution process.

Technological solutions that will take ownership of the corporate asset resolution lifecycle--from asset certification to easy auctioning and post-sale asset management– will spring up.

“Such technology, when woven into a permissioned blockchain, would increase the transparency of our processes and will work wonders in stressed asset resolution,” he said.