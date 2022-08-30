Privatisation may make banks more efficient, but will compromise on social objectives, says former RBI governor D Subbarao

Former RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao.

Economists and bureaucrats have differed on an article published in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin this month suggesting that a big bang approach to privatisation of government-owned banks may do more harm than good. Public sector banks have better than private sector counterparts on counts such as financial inclusion and have in place a sounder credit system, the article said. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank was ownership-neutral.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, former RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao spoke about the impact bank privatization would have on the Indian economy, and other contemporary issues. Edited excerpts:

There has been a lot of talk about bank privatization in recent times. What do you think could be the impact of bank privatisation on the Indian economy?

Private banks have focused almost exclusively on profit maximization whereas public sector banks have, to some extent, compromised on profits in order to drive social causes, such as penetration of banking into the hinterland, financial inclusion and lending to micro, small and medium enterprises. So, with privatization, overall efficiency of the banking system will increase because public sector banks, like their private counterparts, will continue to drive profits, uncompromised by social objectives. But some of the social objectives might be compromised.

The question we should be asking is: what is the cost-benefit calculation? And I believe the cost-benefit calculation is net positive because we should not be using the banking system forever to drive social objectives. We should use other instruments of policy to drive those social objectives and not impose cost on borrowers and depositors.

Ideally, we should have a roadmap for privatization of public sector banks and go according to that so that there is some predictability. And meanwhile, I think the government should also be thinking about corporatization of existing public sector banks so that they come within the same uniform RBI regulation.

Can privatisation cause an asset-liability mismatch for the banks?

Banks have become universal these days. Whereas earlier they used to lend mostly for working capital, now they lend also for debt capital. Their maturity there is quite long. Moreover, as (former chief statistician) Dr. Pronab Sen mentioned, our banks... depend almost entirely on retail deposits, which have a relatively short duration (for lending and don’t tap capital markets to raise funds).

...maturity transformation is part of what banks do. But of course, their liabilities are typically short term, their assets long term and maturity transformation is what banks are meant to do. It is, of course, possible that sometimes they will go overboard, but I think the RBI, as the regulator, keeps track of them.

...However, what could happen if privatization happens is that there could be sudden flight of deposits because there is an implicit confidence in public sector banks today because the public perception is that deposits in public sector banks have a government guarantee although that is a misperception. But there is a view that the government will not allow a public sector bank to fail. Therefore, people trust public sector banks more.

The government and the RBI will have to take care of that flight of deposits as they privatize banks. That’s one reason why they've got to be very careful in what banks they select for the first lot of privatization. I think they should not sell two of the weakest banks, that'd be wrong. They should not select two of the strongest banks, either. I think they should select a reasonably strong bank and a reasonably weak bank, and privatize them to gain some experience of how the markets will behave and what are the lessons to be learned, and then move on.

You mentioned corporatisation of the banking sector. On that matter, do you think more Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) will be turned into banks?

NBFCs can become banks, I believe. The RBI has a licensing policy which makes NBFCs eligible. And NBFCs have a track record, or at least have the ability to establish a track record... But it's not as if every NBFC must aspire to convert to a bank, because they might want to remain in the NBFC space because they enjoy some flexibility...

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das mentioned in an interview that inflation may come down to 4 percent in the next two years. Do you think it is possible? What will be ways to achieve it?

I think 4 percent over the next two years is achievable for many reasons, including, of course, the base effect that will be there.

The first line of defence against inflation has to be monetary policy, which is raising interest rates, and (withdrawing) liquidity. RBI has already started the job. The repo rate is now about 5.4%. They have to raise it further, how much higher is unknown. The formula is that the repo rate has to be positive in real terms. So if trend inflation is 6%, repo rate has to be about 7%. But because of the global slowdown, the RBI may not be so aggressive on its monetary policy tightening. So it might go down to 6%. But that's in the realm of speculation. But what is certain is that interest rates will have to go up.

The second thing is withdrawing liquidity. What's coming into the SDF (Standing Deposit Facility) window or reverse repo window is quite low at the moment compared to what it was two months ago or even a month ago. So RBI is on the job of tightening, or withdrawal of accommodation. But monetary policy by way of raising interest rates and withdrawing accommodation is just the first line of defence against inflation management. There have got to be policies such as exchange rate and fiscal policy. And in navigating through this mix of monetary, fiscal, and exchange rate policies, there are several dilemmas that the government and RBI will have to manage.

The first is the balance between growth and inflation. Even (US Federal Reserve) Chairman Jerome Powell talked about their inflation control having an impact on growth, and the impact will be much more in our country.

Even as we are the fastest-growing large economy in the world, the output in 2023 could be about six percentage points lower than what it would have been had there been no pandemic. On the other hand, financial tightening will impact growth. So how do we manage this balance between controlling inflation and supporting recovery is one balance.

The other aspect is to what extent we will allow the exchange rate to be a shock absorber. If the exchange rate is allowed to depreciate... it will be inflationary. So to what extent do we use the exchange rate as a variable or as an instrument for growth and inflation?

The third, of course, is fiscal policy. They have got to draw a balance between support and recovery and fiscal consolidation... If the government is borrowing and spending on capital expenditure, I think the markets will tolerate a slower fiscal consolidation part. So those are the three balances the government and RBI will have to manage as they get to focus on the inflation target.

Do you think there is further room for depreciation of the rupee?

The rupee appreciated against some currencies too, it's not as if it has depreciated against every other currency. For example, it appreciated against the euro. And if you look at the broader index, which is a Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) against 40 of our trade partners..., that’s about 104. It shows that the rupee is slightly overvalued at this time. The big movement, going forward, will depend on commodity prices, and on the financial conditions around the world including Fed rate hikes.

The RBI has sold, I believe, about $50 billion so far to defend the rupee. The question is -- to what extent can the RBI sustain this? Because the market looks at not just the level of reserves, but also the speed at which reserves might be coming down. Market perceptions will be shaped by that as well.

Moreover, the rupee can’t go against the fundamentals. So if the fundamentals say the rupee has to move down, it'll be best for RBI to let the exchange rate move downwards, track fundamentals although engineer a trajectory of decline of all so that there is no volatility. So what I'm saying is that there is room for some depreciation.