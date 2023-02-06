English
    Banking Central | FM Sitharaman just nudged RBI to prioritise growth, without saying it

    Will the FM comment could influence the MPC’s rate hike approach ahead? A 25 bps rate hike appears certain this week but that could very well be the end of the current rate hike cycle.

    Dinesh Unnikrishnan
    February 06, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

    If the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was waiting for another reason to slam the brakes on interest rate hikes, then it just came from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3.

    During Network 18 Group’s exclusive interview with the FM after the unveiling of Budget2023Sitharaman said that with inflation falling on a sustainable basis, the pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC0 to hike interest rates has now eased. “I expect since the fall in the inflation doesn’t seem to be just a momentary or a one-month affair, it should sustain itself in the process of coming down and therefore there shouldn’t be that much pressure on the central bank to keep the pace of increasing the rates but the MPC will take a call, of course,” she said.

    This is important. If one reads between the lines, this is a powerful nudge coming from the North Block to Mint Street to get the focus back on the growth front by ending the rate hike cycle that began in May last year. But, in fact, even before the FM pitching for a growth-supportive accommodative stance, if one looks at the numbers, the central bank has had strong reasons of late to ease the policy tightening course. Inflation has been easing in the last three months and there are fresh concerns on the growth front. Also, the rate-setting panel has done its bit quite aggressively.

