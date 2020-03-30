App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda cuts personal, retail loan rates by 75 bps to 7.25%

The BRLLR linked to RBI Repo Rate is revised downwards in line with the reduction on Reserve Bank of India Repo Rate from 5.15 percent to 4.40 percent, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has slashed the interest rate on loans for retail, personal and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to 7.25 percent with effect from March 28. Bank of Baroda, has reduced its Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) by 75 basis points with effect from March 28, 2020, it said in a statement.

The BRLLR linked to RBI Repo Rate is revised downwards in line with the reduction on Reserve Bank of India Repo Rate from 5.15 percent to 4.40 percent, it said.

The BRLLR for all new floating rate loans for all personal loans and retail loans of all asset classes and floating rate loans to MSMEs, shall be 7.25 percent effective from March 28, 2020, the state-owned lender said.

Close

"Bank of Baroda has immediately transmitted interest rate changes announced by the Reserve Bank of India to its customers. We encourage customers to avail of the credit lines that have been opened and assure that the Bank is available at all times to meet all the credit requirements in the most convenient way," Bank of Baroda Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi said.

related news

For existing loans, the interest rate under the external benchmark shall be reset at monthly intervals linked to BRLLR, it said further.

There has been no change in the mark-up/base spread or strategic premium.

State Bank of India and Bank of India has also brought down loan rates for consumers, in line with the reduction on Reserve Bank of India Repo Rate from 5.15 percent to 4.40 percent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies #retail loans

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.