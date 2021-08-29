Bank Holidays in September 2021: Banks to be shut for 12 days; check list here

Banks will remain shut for 12 days in September 2021 on account of different holidays across various states. This list also includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Certain holidays vary from state to state, while all banks remain shut on public holidays. Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays.

Under three brackets, the RBI has placed the holidays - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts

The bank will be shut in Guwahati September 8 on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Banks will be closed in Gangtok on September 9 and September 20 on account of Teej (Haritalika) and Indrajatra respectively.

The major holiday of the month is Ganesh Chaturthi which starts on September 10 and banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

Banks will continue to remain close on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Panaji and also in other places as it falls on second Saturday.

On September 17, banks will remain closed in Ranchi on account of Karma Puja. On September 21, banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on account Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.