Bajaj Housing Finance lines up Diwali offer, slashes home loan interest to 8.2%

Representative image

As a part of the festive season, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited has announced a Diwali special offer, slashing its home loan interest rate to 8.2 percent per year for salaried and professional applicants.

The offer is only applicable at select locations.

The new home loan interest rate remains one of the most competitive in the market.

In June 2022, the company's home loan interest rates started as low as 7.20%* per annum for salaried and professional applicants.

The Diwali Special Offer will remain valid from October 14, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

It will only be applicable exclusively across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.