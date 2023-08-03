Bain Capital lines up 7.9 crore L&T Finance shares for block trade

L&T Finance Holdings posted a 102.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24.

Bain Capital has offered 7.9 crore shares in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for a block trade at a floor price of Rs 128.1 per share, CNBC-TV18 reported citing Bloomberg.

The US-based investment firm seeks $123 million through the block deal. Shares of L&T Finance Holdings on August 2 closed 2 percent lower at Rs 129.95 apiece on the BSE.

Bain Capital in June offloaded 0.75 percent stake in private lender Axis Bank Ltd for Rs 2,150 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings posted a massive 102.6 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24, from Rs 262 crore a year ago, over steady growth in net interest margins. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 7.86 percent to Rs 3,223.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24 from Rs 2,988.4 crore a year back.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.