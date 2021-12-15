B2B buying is more than just rational behaviour, here is how

Emotions do play in a role in B2B buying as well, research has found.

Most of the small and medium enterprises (SME) folks who read my columns are from the business-to-business (B2B) sector and will say an emphatic Yes to the question “Isn’t B2B buying rational?”

Indeed much of the B2B buying is rational and there are not many emotions to play around with—unless a supplier costs a fortune to a buyer with poor-quality stuff. Hence, if someone proposes an emotional advertising campaign for a B2B business, the answer will be a big No.

For a long time, even I shared the same view but not anymore. Emotions are not just about commercials for soaps, drinks or toothpaste.

Yes, most buying decisions in B2B are made on rational evidence of benefits and value. An emotional TV commercial will not clinch deals for B2B suppliers, data and actual requirements will.

Emotions count

But what is becoming increasingly evident is that the level of emotional engagement customers are subjected to is beginning to influence buying decisions.

Traditionally, B2B marketers have been reluctant to play around with emotional engagement despite being tempted by advertising agencies.

There are some ingrained beliefs—their customers are rational when it comes to making buying decisions. Unfortunately, they have not realised that many times emotional factor is the real decision tilter.

The other reason why marketers haven’t bought the emotional angle is that most have not analysed B2B buyers’ minds. Their thinking is influenced by peers, bosses and teachers, who drilled into them that buying decisions are purely based on products and services, specs, prices and value.

Recent research among SMEs in the B2B sector threw up interesting findings. The researchers divided the participating companies into two groups. One group was shown an inspiring video and the other a depressing clip of the same duration.

Both groups were then pitched the same concept of a product—a special magazine on innovation that is of use to all types of B2B businesses. The group or individuals who watched the inspiring clip were more willing to subscribe to the magazine than those who watched the depressing video.

The research measured both the inclination to the concept as well as purchase intent and in both situations, the group that watched the inspiring video showed a positive attitude.

To succeed in today’s highly competitive market, companies need to understand the core emotional needs of customers. That is not to say that product specs, pricing, after-sales service, demo, etc are not important.

There are several instances where companies have used the brand in emotional advertising and seen sales go up. Such companies also use social media for creating more awareness and connect with customers.

Companies should acquire skills to engage with their customers in a meaningful way. Typically, in my opinion, universal emotions hold good for any situation. These include humour, belonging, and love.

So what can you do to “get emotional” when you do not have the budget to make a TV commercial and air it nationally? The key is in getting closer to your customers.

It is good to do more qualitative research, including focus groups based on various segments and spending more time with customers, including lots of listening by all frontline employees.

Of course, quantitative research, including surveys, segmentation and cluster analysis, are helpful and important but these will not be enough for emotional insights.

Many of us know that sometimes customers say one thing but do another. This is avoided when one is face to face with a customer and having a discussion. So, quantitative research cannot be a substitute.

Various authors and researchers have written about the core emotional needs of customers that have to be addressed, irrespective of the business or the industry. Here are some of them:

Need to control

This is perhaps the most primitive one. Such customers respond to communication that empowers them. They are attracted to the product or service that holds the promise to transfer control to them. Customers want to be able to do things themselves instead of approaching the company for everything.

Need to express self

All of us look for ways to express ourselves. Marketers who can position your brand or product as a symbol of expression will score high on the list.

Need for growth

The need for growth has a different meaning for different people. The best way to help your customers is by knowing where they want to go. The idea is to identify major life transitions and milestones in your customers’ lives.

Need for recognition

This is as universal as it gets. Everyone has this need and the communication should have emotional value for such messaging.

Need to belong

Belonging to a group or association is the most important need for most customers. Look at the success of online groups and communities. If you help your customers make their connections and include them into special groups, you have a better chance to score with them.

Need for care

This is a fundamental need and provides several opportunities for marketers to earn points with customers. It could backfire too if you are not careful in addressing this.