MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Continuous improvement is a must for SME marketing

Marketing processes have to keep evolving and improving or businesses will end by allocating scarce resources to unprofitable tasks

M Muneer
December 04, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Every year companies of all sizes invest enormous resources in marketing activities. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), too, spend a sizable amount but much of the money is wasted.

Many companies still go by instinct and do not rigorously measure the impact of their marketing programmes. They do not have the information infrastructure to continuously improve the marketing process nor do they allocate resources based on an accurate assessment of opportunities.

They also do not fully consider the interactions between various marketing processes and between marketing and other business processes. Most importantly, they do not have the commitment or the tools to keep improving the marketing process.

Efficient, cost-effective  

The first step in this improvement journey calls for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of every marketing process such as customer acquisition, cross-selling, and retention.

Close

Related stories

M Muneer
M Muneer
Contributor|Moneycontrol

    Every marketing process should be increasingly cost-effective from a customer lifetime value perspective. For example, the cost of acquiring a new customer should be measured and continuously reduced by developing better acquisition channels and more effective acquisition offers or models.

    Marketing processes with unacceptable long-term return on investment (RoI) should be detected, reengineered, or discontinued. For example, a channel of acquisition that produces, at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh a customer, new customers who return Rs 2 lakh during their lifetimes should be dropped or reengineered.

    Improve allocation

    The next step is to improve marketing resource allocation. The RoI in every marketing process should be monitored, and resources shifted from less productive processes to more productive ones. For instance, if RoI in customer acquisition is 120 percent, and the return on investment in customer retention is 150 percent, resources should be diverted from acquisition to retention.

    The next challenge is to improve the integration of the marketing process with the new product, organisational development and other business processes.

    It is a self-sustaining, never-ending process that once started, feeds itself with a fraction of the incremental profits it generates. Its ultimate destination is zero wasted marketing resources.

    Build on knowledge

    The fuel that propels the process is marketing information. Its engines are the marketing database and the marketing knowledge base.

    The marketing database captures all the information on the relationship between a company and its customers. The database typically includes information on all purchase events, customer satisfaction events, promotion events, and inquiry events.

    It also includes detailed descriptions of each customer's acquisition source, acquisition date, and demographic profile. This information enables the measurement of customers' lifetime value, customers' response to various marketing processes, and the RoI in specific marketing processes.

    The marketing knowledge base captures the knowledge gained from implementing, measuring, and continuously improving marketing processes. It contains such information as the relative efficiency of different acquisition channels.

    The marketing knowledge base should also capture information on relative ROI in various marketing processes and on the evolution of the efficiency of the major marketing process. It also captures information on the responses of customers to each marketing programme

    To be more conclusive, both databases should be readily accessible to every marketing officer through user-friendly tools. They should also be enhanced with marketing decision support systems and expert systems to amplify their use. This could be built gradually by SMEs.

    Without a commitment towards honing the marketing process and building a data as well as knowledge base, scarce resources will be allocated to unprofitable processes, while potentially profitable processes starve. As a marketer, you just cannot afford it.
    M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.
    Tags: #Marketing #SME #SME news
    first published: Dec 4, 2021 07:26 am

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

    Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

    stay updated

    Get Daily News on your Browser
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.