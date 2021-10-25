MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

AZB & Partners tops league table for legal advisors to private equity deals in 2021: Venture Intelligence

Check out which law firms tops the league table for legal advisors to private equity transactions in 2021.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)


Among the leading and prominent law firms in India, AZB & Partners advised 120 private equity (PE) deals worth $25.6 billion between January and September 2021, topping the Venture Intelligence League Table for legal advisors to private equity transactions, reveals a recent release by Venture Intelligence.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) with 100 deals worth $19.9 billion was second, followed by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) at $15.3 billion from 40 deals, Trilegal at $14.2 billion with 35 deals and Khaitan & Co. at $10.7 billion across 78 deals rounded off the top five.

“Among the largest deals in the latest quarter, CAM and SAM advised Walmart-owned Flipkart’s $3.6 billion funding round led by GIC, CPPIB, and SoftBank,” the VI release pointed out. “SAM advised Carlyle Group’s $3 billion acquisition of IT services firm Hexaware Technologies (via purchase of shares held by Baring Private Equity Asia). AZB, SAM, and Trilegal acted as advisors to the complete exit by PE-VC investors in Billdesk (via the digital payments provider’s acquisition by Prosus-Ventures-backed PayU).”

In terms of deals in volume, IndusLaw topped the list advising 146 deals in the first nine months of 2021, followed by AZB (120), Burgeon Law (119), CAM (100) and Khaitan & Co. (78).

Close

Related stories

The release also gives industry-wise classification: in the IT & ITeS industry, SAM ranked at the top in PE transactions by value at $12.2 billion, followed by AZB ($11.3 billion), CAM ($9.9 billion), IndusLaw ($5.6 billion) and Khaitan & Co. ($5.58 Billion).

Under BFSI, CAM topped the table advising deals worth $6.4 billion, followed by Trilegal ($6.2 billion), AZB ($6.1 billion), S&R Associates ($557 million) and Khaitan & Co. ($448 million). Whereas in the Energy industry, AZB stood first with deals worth $1.6 billion, followed by CAM ($1.1 billion), Khaitan & Co. ($1 billion) and Trilegal ($690 million).

The “League Tables” by Venture Intelligence is claimed to be the “first such initiative exclusively tracking transactions involving India-based companies advised by Transaction and Legal Advisory firms during a calendar year.”

The data are compiled based on information and transaction details submitted by the advisory firms.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #deals #Law #Legal #Private equity
first published: Oct 25, 2021 04:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.