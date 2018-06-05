Average spot power price spurts 60% to Rs 4.67/unit in May

Average spot power price surged by 60 percent to Rs 4.67 per unit at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in May compared to 2.91 per unit in same month year ago mainly due to high demand amid peak summer season, coal shortage and lower wind and hydro energy output.

"The average Market Clearing Price (MCP) discovered at Day Ahead-Market at Rs 4.67 per unit saw an increase of 16 percent over 3.98 per unit price in April 2018 and 60 percent above Rs 2.91 per unit in same month last year," an IEX statement said.

Peak summer season leading to increase in demand from distribution companies, lack of adequate availability of coal, low hydro generation, slow pickup in the wind power generation Southern and Western States were the key reasons for increase in volume and price.

The all India peak demand touched 170.9 GW in May 2018 about 6.2 percent more than highest peak demand of 161 GW in May 2017 according to the NLDC (National Load Dispatch Centre) statistics.

At the IEX 5,169 MU (million units) were traded in May 2018 vis-à- vis 4,179 MU traded in April'18 and 4,164 MU traded in April'17 – an increase of 24 percent in both cases. The monthly electricity trade volume crossed 5 BU (billion units) in a month for the first time.

The DAM (day ahead market) saw the highest ever trade of 208.42 MUs for the delivery date 1 June'18. The total trade during the month of May'18 was 4,916 MU, an increase of 21 percent over 4,055 MU traded in April'18 and 20 percent increase over 4,100 MU traded in May'17.

On a daily average basis about 159 MU were traded during the month while the average daily sell bids at 198 MU and buy bids at 207 MU.

One Nation, One Price was realized for 22 days. The day-ahead market experienced transmission congestion of 26 percent in north import and 0.1 percent in south import.

In the trading session held on May 30, 2018, the IEX saw total trade of 7.18 lakh RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates) comprising of 3.24 lac NonSolar and 3.94 Lac Solar