you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Auction our government': Subramanian Swamy reacts on Air India sale

"We cannot sell our family silver," Swamy said on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on January 27, called the planned privatisation of Air India ;anti-national’ and threatened court proceedings against the government.

"We cannot sell our family silver," Swamy said on Twitter.

One Twitter user pointed out that the national carrier is struggling financially, to which Swamy responded "The Budget is also in deficit. Why not auction our government?".

The government released the Expression of Interest (EoI) document for Air India on January 27, formally beginning the process of selling its entire 100 percent stake in the airline.

The proposed privatisation of Air India is expected to help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

(This copy will be updated with further details)



First Published on Jan 27, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Air India #Subramanian Swamy

