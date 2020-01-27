'Auction our government': Subramanian Swamy reacts on Air India sale

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on January 27, called the planned privatisation of Air India ;anti-national’ and threatened court proceedings against the government.



Air India disinvestment process restarts today https://t.co/72eklh9C3g: THIS DEAL IS WHOLLY ANTI NATIONAL and IWILL FORCED TO GO TO COURT. WE CANNOT SELL OUR FAMILY SILVER

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 27, 2020



Air India is in loss ,

Why tax payers money to be spend for such companies

Just because politicians want luxury

— Raj H Goradia (@RajHGoradia) January 27, 2020

"We cannot sell our family silver," Swamy said on Twitter.One Twitter user pointed out that the national carrier is struggling financially, to which Swamy responded "The Budget is also in deficit. Why not auction our government?".



: The Budget is also in deficit. Why not auction our government? Close January 27, 2020



The government released the Expression of Interest (EoI) document for Air India on January 27, formally beginning the process of selling its entire 100 percent stake in the airline.

The proposed privatisation of Air India is expected to help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

(This copy will be updated with further details)