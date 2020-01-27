'Auction our government': Subramanian Swamy reacts on Air India sale

"We cannot sell our family silver," Swamy said on Twitter.
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on January 27, called the planned privatisation of Air India ;anti-national’ and threatened court proceedings against the government."We cannot sell our family silver," Swamy said on Twitter.
Air India disinvestment process restarts today https://t.co/72eklh9C3g: THIS DEAL IS WHOLLY ANTI NATIONAL and IWILL FORCED TO GO TO COURT. WE CANNOT SELL OUR FAMILY SILVER
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 27, 2020
One Twitter user pointed out that the national carrier is struggling financially, to which Swamy responded "The Budget is also in deficit. Why not auction our government?".
Air India is in loss ,
Why tax payers money to be spend for such companies
Just because politicians want luxury
— Raj H Goradia (@RajHGoradia) January 27, 2020
: The Budget is also in deficit. Why not auction our government?— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 27, 2020
The government released the Expression of Interest (EoI) document for Air India on January 27, formally beginning the process of selling its entire 100 percent stake in the airline.
The proposed privatisation of Air India is expected to help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal.
